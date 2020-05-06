Missouri GOP attorney general candidates contrast experience

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri's Republican attorney general candidates are outlining their differences, with one boasting about experience in public office and the other touting himself as a political outsider.

University of Missouri School of Law associate professor Josh Hawley and state Sen. Kurt Schaefer traded barbs publicly for the first time on Saturday.

They spoke during a question-and-answer forum at the annual state GOP conference in St. Louis.

Both are Columbia Republicans and said they would defend against federal overreach. The contrast is over their resumes.

Hawley boasted about working on U.S. Supreme Court cases and touted himself as a first-time candidate. Schaefer cited prosecuting criminal cases and his work as a state senator since his election in 2008.