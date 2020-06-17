Missouri GOP calls on lawyer to step aside in Hawley review

The Associated Press

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Republican Party is calling on an attorney for the secretary of state to recuse herself from investigating outgoing Republican Attorney General Josh Hawley.

Missouri GOP spokesman Chris Nuelle on Wednesday said Secretary of State Deputy General Counsel Khristine Heisinger has a conflict because she donated to Hawley's former rival, Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill, and other Democrats.

Hawley unseated McCaskill in November.

Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft's office is investigating Hawley following allegations by a liberal group that he misused public funds to boost his Senate bid.

Hawley's office has called the allegations frivolous and pledged cooperation.

A spokeswoman for Ashcroft's office didn't immediately respond to an AP request for comment Wednesday.

Records show Heisinger gave about $2,750 to McCaskill's 2006 and 2012 campaigns.