Missouri GOP candidates for governor set for another debate

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's four Republican candidates for governor will square off Wednesday in a televised debate sponsored by KMOV-TV and eight other news outlets across the state.

The St. Louis-area station and other partner stations will air the debate live. The Kansas City Star also is livestreaming the debate.

The GOP candidates for governor are suburban St. Louis businessman John Brunner, former Navy SEAL officer Eric Greitens, former U.S. attorney and House speaker Catherine Hanaway and Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder.

The contenders share similar stances on many policies and have sought to differentiate themselves based on their backgrounds.

They face a competitive primary Aug. 2. The winner will face the Democratic nominee in the Nov. 8 election to replace Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon.

Nixon is barred by term limits from seeking re-election.