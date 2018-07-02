Missouri GOP delegate seeks to dump Trump, others reluctant

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Missouri delegate to the Republican National Convention is part of a coalition seeking to block Donald Trump from winning the party's presidential nomination.

Carl Bearden, of St. Charles, is a former Missouri co-chairman of the presidential campaign of Texas Sen. Ted Cruz. Bearden was elected to attend the national convention as a Trump delegate after Cruz supporters outmaneuvered Trump loyalists at regional caucuses.

But Bearden says he won't actually vote for Trump. He's backing a longshot effort to change the convention rules to let delegates cast "a vote of conscience" and abandon their pledges to Trump.

Missouri's two members on the convention rules committee both oppose the change. Some other Missouri delegates also are hesitant to make a last-moment rules change.

The Republican convention begins Monday in Cleveland.