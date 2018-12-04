Missouri GOP responds to new Democratic party chair

JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri GOP is questioning the impartiality of Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, who's been tapped to be chair of the state Democratic party.

"It would be deeply concerning for Jean Peters Baker to remain in her prosecutor role while also serving as the Chair of the Missouri Democratic Party," said Missouri Republican Party spokesman Chris Nuelle.

He suggested Baker should leave her role as prosecutor.

"By remaining prosecutor, Peters Baker may find difficulty being impartial and putting politics aside," Nuelle said.

Peters Baker is set to replace Stephen Webber as state Democratic party chairman, according to the Associated Press.

Nuelle said, "Another important question to be answered is whether Peters Baker will follow the Missouri Democratic Chairman who preceded her and take a salary from her Party?"

Nuelle said Peters Baker is the top legal authority in one of Missouri's largest counties.

"No one should have to worry about her political allegiances when they step into a courtroom," he said. "In order to preserve the impartiality of our judicial system, it's time for Jean Peters Baker to decide which role is more important to her: Missouri prosecutor, or Missouri Democratic Party Chair."