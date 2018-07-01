Missouri GOP veto-proof majority in voters' hands

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri voters in November will decide how Republican the Legislature will be next year.

Republicans are likely to retain majorities in both chambers. But they're pushing for another session with a two-thirds majority - the threshold needed to override vetoes by Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon.

Democrats are pouring money into campaigns in hopes of chipping away at Republican control.

Two more years of a Republican supermajority could mean a repeat of this year's veto session. The GOP pushed through one of the country's longest abortion waiting periods and created a special training program for teachers to carry guns in classrooms.

Even without the supermajority, retired Northwest Missouri State University political science professor Richard Fulton says Republicans likely will butt heads with Nixon as they prepare for the 2016 governor's race.