Missouri GOPs at Odds Over What To Do with Extra Money

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Republican leaders in the Missouri Legislature are at odds over what to do with a surplus of state money. Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Kurt Schaefer said he expects Missouri will end its fiscal year June 30 with about $400 million more than had been projected. Schaefer wants to spend about half that money to replace a mental hospital in Fulton.

But House Budget Committee Chairman Rick Stream prefers to save the money. Stream, the republican from Kirkwood, wants to keep the money as a cushion for next year's budget and see if the economy continues to improve. Linda Luebbering is the budget director for Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon. She has said revenues are running ahead of projections, but that may diminish in coming months.