Missouri Gov.-elect Greitens to appoint Supreme Court judge

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Republican Gov.-elect Eric Greitens will be responsible for filling a vacancy on the Missouri Supreme Court.

The Appellate Judicial Commission on Wednesday announced it will accept applications for the judgeship through Feb. 3.

By then, outgoing Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon will have left office. That will give Greitens an opportunity to select the next judge.

In Missouri, the Appellate Judicial Commission screens applicants and recommends three nominees to the governor, who makes an appointment. The commission said it will conduct interviews Feb. 27-28.

The vacancy was created when former Judge Richard Teitelman died Nov. 29 at his home in St. Louis.

Missouri judges don't run as Democrats or Republicans. But Teitelman typically aligned along liberal lines.

The new judge will face a yes-or-no retention election in 2018.