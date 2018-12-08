Missouri Gov. Nixon releases $7.4 million for technology center

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon has released $7.4 million in matching funds for a technology center at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Nixon on Tuesday announced the release to construct the Robert W. Plaster Free Enterprise Center at the university's Volcker campus.

Another $7.4 million for the project is coming from donations from the Kauffman and Robert W. Plaster foundations.

Nixon said the center will include a lab, class space and technology such as 3-D printers. The center will be open to students, as well as local businesses and artists.

Nixon previously withheld funding for the center, citing lagging state revenues.

The release followed increasing revenue collections. State Budget Director Linda Luebbering said last week that revenues this fiscal year have increased 7.7 percent compared to last year.