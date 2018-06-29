Missouri Gov. Nixon signs $26 billion spending plan
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon has signed a $26 billion operating budget for next fiscal year that had been passed by the Legislature.
Nixon on Friday touted the budget's $84 million increase in basic aid for public K-12 school districts, compared with this year, as well as its increased funding for early childhood education.
The budget that takes effect July 1 also includes a $12 million increase in performance-based funding for public colleges and universities.
The Democratic governor said he was disappointed that the Republican-led Legislature cut about $90 million in funding for various social services and public welfare programs.
