Missouri Gov. Nixon signs $26 billion spending plan

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon has signed a $26 billion operating budget for next fiscal year that had been passed by the Legislature.

Nixon on Friday touted the budget's $84 million increase in basic aid for public K-12 school districts, compared with this year, as well as its increased funding for early childhood education.

The budget that takes effect July 1 also includes a $12 million increase in performance-based funding for public colleges and universities.

The Democratic governor said he was disappointed that the Republican-led Legislature cut about $90 million in funding for various social services and public welfare programs.