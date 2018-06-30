Missouri Gov. Nixon Taking Business Trip to Canada

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon is heading to Canada to discuss business opportunities with some of that nation's leaders.

Nixon plans to travel Sunday to Montreal, then go Tuesday to Ottawa and Wednesday to Toronto.

Traveling with Nixon will be first lady Georganne Nixon and the directors of the state departments of Economic Development and Agriculture. The delegation also will include executives from several Missouri businesses.

Nixon plans to meet with Canadian government officials and business leaders whose companies have locations in Missouri or are considering expanding in the state.

The governor's travel costs are being paid for by the Hawthorn Foundation, a nonprofit organization that frequently finances gubernatorial trade missions.

Nixon plans to return to Missouri next Thursday.