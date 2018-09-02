Missouri Gov. Nixon to veto gun rights bill

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon says he'll veto a sweeping gun rights bill passed by the Republican-led Legislature.

Nixon, a Democrat, told The Associated Press and St. Louis Post-Dispatch late Sunday he'll veto the legislation Monday.

The measure would allow most people to carry a concealed firearm, even if they haven't gone through the training currently required to get a permit.

Another provision would expand the state's "castle doctrine" to allow house guests such as baby sitters to use deadly force against intruders. And a "stand-your-ground" right would mean people no longer would need to retreat from danger in any place they're legally entitled to be.

Nixon's planned veto doesn't necessarily mean the bill is dead. Lawmakers passed the measure with enough support in May to override the governor's action if legislators stick to their original votes.