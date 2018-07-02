Missouri Gov. Nixon wants license law changed

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Gov. Jay Nixon says state law needs to change so that Missouri drivers' licenses can come in line with federal requirements.

The federal government has said drivers' licenses from Missouri and several other states will be unacceptable for entry to federal buildings and military bases beginning Sunday.

The 2005 federal Real ID Act set minimum standards for licenses in response to security concerns following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Enforcement of those requirements had been delayed.

Nixon signed a law in 2009 barring Missouri from complying with the federal law. After the governor's prayer breakfast Thursday, Nixon said that law needs to be changed.

Republican Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard says an attorney is looking into possible solutions.