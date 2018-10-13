Missouri Gov. Parson to campaign for proposed gas tax hike
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will campaign in support of a proposed 10-cent gas tax increase that's on the Nov. 6 ballot.
Parson will tour the state Tuesday through Thursday. His first stop is in St. Louis.
If approved, the tax increase would pay for road and bridge repairs and fund the Highway Patrol.
Parson in a Friday statement said the state's infrastructure needs are long overdue and that action must be taken before a tragedy occurs. He says he strongly supports the measure.
The group that's advocating for the gas tax is SaferMO.com, which says it's paying for Parson's tour. The Republican-led Legislature referred the measure to the ballot this year.
