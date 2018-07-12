Missouri governor appoints farmers to clean water board

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has appointed three new members with ties to Missouri agriculture to a board that oversees water pollution.

The governor announced the appointments Wednesday. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that farm friendly members now have a majority on the Clean Water Commission. The board is responsible for granting permits to large factory farms.

Greitens picked farmers Stan Coday and John Kleiboeker, as well as Pat Thomas. Thomas is chief of staff to a lawmaker who is a leader in agriculture policy.

The appointments come after the Republican-led Legislature in 2016 overrode a veto to enact a new law that gives farming and mining companies the chance to have a larger say in state water policies. Now, the commission doesn't need representation from any general public members.