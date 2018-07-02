Missouri governor approves $250M in additional spending

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon has approved spending over $250 million more this fiscal year.

Nixon on Monday signed legislation that includes $120 million in additional general revenue spending. Nixon had requested the extra money, in part because lawmakers last year budgeted for an anticipated $50 million from a tobacco settlement that has not yet come.

Rising drug costs under the Medicaid health care program also created unanticipated expenses.

The budget includes $82 million in general revenue for the Medicaid pharmacy program.

The supplemental money also will go to foster care for children due to larger caseloads and overtime for mental health department workers.

Roughly $11 million will go to abused and neglected children in foster care.