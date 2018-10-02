Missouri governor candidate sued for defamation

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A man accused of sexual abuse in a pending civil lawsuit is suing Missouri Republican gubernatorial candidate John Brunner.

In a petition dated Tuesday, California venture capitalist Michael Goguen accused Brunner of defamation.

The allegations against Goguen, which he denies, are an issue in the Missouri governor's race because Goguen gave $1 million to Republican candidate Eric Greitens.

Brunner in a recent debate said Greitens took money from "the owner of a teenage sex slave."

Brunner's campaign spokesman said the lawsuit is an attempt by a donor of Greitens to distract from other issues in the race.

The other GOP candidates in the Aug. 2 primary are former U.S. Attorney and House Speaker Catherine Hanaway and Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder. They've called on Greitens to return the money.