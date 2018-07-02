Missouri governor creates panel to revamp prison system

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Republican Gov. Eric Greitens is creating a task force to find ways to revamp Missouri's prison system.

Greitens announced his executive order Friday. He's directing the task force to find ways to ensure there's enough room for the state's most violent offenders without expanding prisons.

Greitens also wants the task force to find ways to reduce the number of convicts who reoffend.

The panel will be led by Corrections Department Director Anne Precythe or her designee.

Greitens wants the task force to report its findings by the end of the year. The executive order also seeks legislation for lawmakers to consider next session.

The Corrections Department is under increased scrutiny following reports of widespread sexual harassment of prison guards. That's resulted in millions of dollars in legal payouts by the state.