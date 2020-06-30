Missouri governor cuts $209M from budget because of virus
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri's governor is cutting another $209 million from this year's budget in response to declining revenues because of the coronavirus.
Republican Gov. Mike Parson announced the cuts Monday.
The cuts include $123 million in core funding to public K-12 schools and $34 million from four-year public colleges. Much of the cuts to K-12 schools will be offset by federal funding.
Parson says the cuts were necessary during what he described as unprecedented bad economic times.
The governor has cut a total of $428 million in state funding so far this year.
More News
Grid
List
CAMDEN COUNTY - Tommy Ward, 70, was killed in a vehicle collision on Monday afternoon in Camden County. The... More >>
in
COLUMBIA— Columbia residents might soon be required to wear a mask in public. City Manager John Glascock has started... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - One family, who lost their home in the May 2019 tornado, got the keys to their new... More >>
in
MISSOURI — As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily. ... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY —Boone County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the 6700 block of North Wagon Trail Road at about 1... More >>
in
COLUMBIA —Fall at MU will include isolation facilities, hybrid classes and a recommended pre-semester quarantine for students as in-person... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- A group of traveling nurses from Columbia went to New York and New Jersey on April 18 to help... More >>
in
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Despite the increase in number of COVID-19 cases nationally and statewide, Boone County has seen lower rates of... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Students who choose to attend in-person classes will be expected to wear masks, according to a statement from... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, MO. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will not contest the license issued to the state’s only... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia police have arrested a suspect for a June 25 shots fired incident, according to a news release... More >>
in
ASHLAND - Two people were arrested after officers found drugs and evidence of a stolen car in Ashland, according to... More >>
in
MONITEAU COUNTY- Two suspects were arrested Friday after police discovered a marijuana plant and other substances in a Moniteau County... More >>
in
ASHLAND- Police arrested a Moniteau County woman after vehicle pursuit Sunday night. According to a release from the Ashland... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- Curbside residential recycling collection is on hold in Columbia for the week of June 29 due to staffing issues.... More >>
in
(CNN) -- A growing number of US states have mandated the use of masks and face coverings while in public.... More >>
in
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
in