Missouri governor cuts $209M from budget because of virus

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri's governor is cutting another $209 million from this year's budget in response to declining revenues because of the coronavirus.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson announced the cuts Monday.

The cuts include $123 million in core funding to public K-12 schools and $34 million from four-year public colleges. Much of the cuts to K-12 schools will be offset by federal funding.

Parson says the cuts were necessary during what he described as unprecedented bad economic times.

The governor has cut a total of $428 million in state funding so far this year.