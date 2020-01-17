Missouri governor denounces expanding government health care

11 hours 11 minutes 41 seconds ago Thursday, January 16 2020 Jan 16, 2020 Thursday, January 16, 2020 4:06:00 PM CST January 16, 2020 in News
By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said Thursday that he plans to fight efforts to expand the number of people eligible for government health care, as a ballot initiative to do so gains momentum.

Advocates are collecting signatures to put the issue on November's ballot. The proposed constitutional amendment would allow adults earning up to 138% of the federal poverty level to access Medicaid starting in July 2021.

Parson warned the Republican-led Legislature during his State of the State address Wednesday that Medicaid expansion is “a massive tax increase that Missourians cannot afford.”

On Thursday, he told The Associated Press that expanding Medicaid eligibility would mean taking money away from education, workforce development, and roads and bridges in order to pay for health care for more people.

The ballot initiative includes no dedicated funding source, meaning the state’s share of the additional costs would come from existing revenues.

“I will be out there making sure people are aware of the facts, of what I believe the facts to be, and let them make a decision at the ballot box,” Parson told the AP. “I think that’s really important, that everybody hears both sides of this issue.”

States had the option to extend eligibility under former President Barack Obama’s federal health insurance program. But many Republican-led legislatures, including Missouri's, have long fought such efforts.

“We’re hurting Missouri’s children and families by not pursuing expansion of Medicaid,” Senate Democratic Minority Leader Gina Walsh said Thursday.

Absent action by Missouri lawmakers, advocates for greater access to government health care now are trying to put the issue to a public vote.

A campaign raising money for the effort brought in more than $3 million as of the end of 2019 and spent $1.9 million in recent months. Top donors include the Missouri Hospital Association, which gave $500,000, and Washington University, which donated $250,000. Most of the spending went to pay workers to collect enough signatures to get the measure on the ballot.

Healthcare for Missouri's campaign manager, A.J. Bockelman, said Thursday that the campaign had gathered roughly 90,000 petition signatures so far, which is more than half of roughly 172,000 needed to qualify the measure for the November ballot.

“The response when we’ve had people going out has been incredible,” Bockelman said. “We know that there is a strong desire for this.”

Bockelman declined to respond to Parson’s suggestion that the expansion initiative amounted to a tax increase but instead pointed to a Washington University study suggesting that Medicaid expansion could produce savings for the state.

More News

Grid
List

STORM MODE UPDATE: Ice is the main impact expected on Friday
STORM MODE UPDATE: Ice is the main impact expected on Friday
MID-MISSOURI - Another week in January, and another winter storm. This time around it will likely all happen in one... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, January 16 2020 Jan 16, 2020 Thursday, January 16, 2020 6:44:00 PM CST January 16, 2020 in Weather

Columbia shelter prepares for cold weather
Columbia shelter prepares for cold weather
COLUMBIA - With colder temperatures expected to arrive in mid-Missouri, shelters are preparing to care for those in need. ... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, January 16 2020 Jan 16, 2020 Thursday, January 16, 2020 6:27:00 PM CST January 16, 2020 in News

LGBTQ+ history could be taught in public schools under proposed bill
LGBTQ+ history could be taught in public schools under proposed bill
COLUMBIA - One Missouri lawmaker's bill could create new curriculum for schools in the state. House Bill 2153, sponsored... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, January 16 2020 Jan 16, 2020 Thursday, January 16, 2020 5:21:00 PM CST January 16, 2020 in News

Missouri governor denounces expanding government health care
Missouri governor denounces expanding government health care
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said Thursday that he plans to fight efforts to expand the number... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, January 16 2020 Jan 16, 2020 Thursday, January 16, 2020 4:06:00 PM CST January 16, 2020 in News

Update: New Franklin police chief to step down
Update: New Franklin police chief to step down
NEW FRANKLIN — In a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon, New Franklin police chief Mike Wise announced plans to step down.... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, January 16 2020 Jan 16, 2020 Thursday, January 16, 2020 2:14:00 PM CST January 16, 2020 in News

Community reacts to Pinnacle Regional Hospital closing
Community reacts to Pinnacle Regional Hospital closing
BOONVILLE - The announcement of Pinnacle Regional Hospital's closing came suddenly this week, even catching residents off guard who expected... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, January 16 2020 Jan 16, 2020 Thursday, January 16, 2020 1:57:00 PM CST January 16, 2020 in News

Watchdog: White House violated law in freezing Ukraine aid
Watchdog: White House violated law in freezing Ukraine aid
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House violated federal law in withholding security assistance to Ukraine, an action at the... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, January 16 2020 Jan 16, 2020 Thursday, January 16, 2020 12:35:15 PM CST January 16, 2020 in News

Missouri Senators release statements on USMCA
Missouri Senators release statements on USMCA
WASHINGTON DC - The United States Senate passed the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, 89-10, on Wednesday morning, and Senators Josh Hawley... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, January 16 2020 Jan 16, 2020 Thursday, January 16, 2020 11:32:00 AM CST January 16, 2020 in News

City of Columbia prepares for possible winter storm Friday, Jan. 17
City of Columbia prepares for possible winter storm Friday, Jan. 17
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia is preparing for a possible winter storm forecast for Friday, Jan. 17, per a... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, January 16 2020 Jan 16, 2020 Thursday, January 16, 2020 11:02:00 AM CST January 16, 2020 in News

Senate committee hears bill aimed at funding police officers
Senate committee hears bill aimed at funding police officers
JEFFERSON CITY- State senators heard testimony on a bill Thursday morning that could give law enforcement a leg up in... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, January 16 2020 Jan 16, 2020 Thursday, January 16, 2020 10:52:00 AM CST January 16, 2020 in News

Columbia native earns military honor
Columbia native earns military honor
MILTON, FL - Katie Prestesater, a native of Columbia, was recognized as the Naval Air Station Whiting Field Senior Civilian... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, January 16 2020 Jan 16, 2020 Thursday, January 16, 2020 10:09:00 AM CST January 16, 2020 in News

DNR accepting energy improvement loan applications
DNR accepting energy improvement loan applications
JEFFERSON CITY - A total of $6 million is available for energy efficiency and renewable energy projects throughout the state,... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, January 16 2020 Jan 16, 2020 Thursday, January 16, 2020 9:45:00 AM CST January 16, 2020 in News

B-2 stealth bomber to fly over Arrowhead
B-2 stealth bomber to fly over Arrowhead
WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE - A B-2 Stealth Bomber, supported by Team Whiteman’s maintenance Airmen and a ground crew of... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, January 16 2020 Jan 16, 2020 Thursday, January 16, 2020 8:43:00 AM CST January 16, 2020 in News

Man sentenced to 4 years in prison in Missouri bank heist
Man sentenced to 4 years in prison in Missouri bank heist
ST. LOUIS (AP) - A man has been sentenced to more than four years in prison for robbing a St.... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, January 16 2020 Jan 16, 2020 Thursday, January 16, 2020 8:06:00 AM CST January 16, 2020 in News

Columbia hosts diversity celebration breakfast
Columbia hosts diversity celebration breakfast
COLUMBIA - The Holiday Inn Expo Center will be bustling with diversity leaders and community members Thursday morning for the... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, January 16 2020 Jan 16, 2020 Thursday, January 16, 2020 4:30:00 AM CST January 16, 2020 in Top Stories

Target 8: Columbia Police substations cause confusion in high crime area
Target 8: Columbia Police substations cause confusion in high crime area
COLUMBIA - Faith Mejia's children know to drop to the ground whenever they hear gunshots. In 2019 alone, three homicides... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, January 15 2020 Jan 15, 2020 Wednesday, January 15, 2020 9:15:00 PM CST January 15, 2020 in News

Democrats not happy with Parson's State of the State Address
Democrats not happy with Parson's State of the State Address
JEFFERSON CITY- Missouri Democrats disagreed with parts of Governor Parson's State of the State Address this afternoon. Democrats held... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, January 15 2020 Jan 15, 2020 Wednesday, January 15, 2020 8:09:00 PM CST January 15, 2020 in News

Governor Parson touts success, accomplishments in State-of-the-State address
Governor Parson touts success, accomplishments in State-of-the-State address
JEFFERSON CITY- For the second time as governor, Mike Parson went before state lawmakers Wednesday afternoon to deliver the annual... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, January 15 2020 Jan 15, 2020 Wednesday, January 15, 2020 6:06:00 PM CST January 15, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 24°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 11 active weather alerts
4am 27°
5am 27°
6am 27°
7am 27°