Missouri governor headed to China, South Korea

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Gov. Eric Greitens will begin his first trade mission Saturday when he and First Lady Sheena Greitens leave for China and South Korea, his office announced Friday.

Greitens' office said in a news release that the governor will meet with government officials, business executives, and civic and educational partners in Beijing, Shanghai, and Seoul.

The release said Missouri has an opportunity to increase trade with Asia and attract investment.

The trip is being funded by the Hawthorn Foundation, a nonprofit that has paid for similar trade missions for former governors.