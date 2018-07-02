Missouri governor names new public safety director

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon has named a new state public safety director, nearly three weeks after the police shooting of Michael Brown led to violent protests in a St. Louis suburb.

The governor announced Wednesday that former St. Louis police chief Daniel Isom will take over as director of the Missouri Department of Public Safety on Sept. 1. Isom currently works

Nixon says he'll replace Jerry Lee, who is retiring after almost three years as director.

Nixon has come under criticism for the state's response to protesters and looters following the Aug. 9 shooting of the black 18-year-old by a white Ferguson police officer. Nixon eventually put the State Highway Patrol in charge and called in the National Guard.

The public safety director oversees both the patrol and the guard.