Missouri governor pitches plan to address violent crime

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is reaffirming his support for gun rights.

Parson in his Wednesday State of the State address called on lawmakers to increase mental health resources, toughen laws against violent crime and ramp up witness protection to address violence in the state's biggest cities.

St. Louis, Kansas City and Springfield all have seen spikes in gun crimes and homicides in recent years. More than a dozen children were killed in gun violence in St. Louis in 2019.

Democrats have called for more restrictions on gun ownership and greater flexibility for cities to impose their own gun rules.