Missouri governor set to sign dairy, agriculture measures

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon is set to sign a bill that would raise the weight limit for trucks carrying farm products and another dairy industry bill.

Nixon is expected to sign the bills Friday at the dairy farm of a Missouri Dairy Association Member in southwestern Missouri.

The dairy measure would subsidize federal dairy insurance for up to 70 percent of farmers' premium payments and create scholarships for students interested in working in the industry.

The agriculture bill drops a provision related to monitoring captive deer that led Nixon to veto it last year.

It would limit liability for livestock owners, increase the weight limits for livestock trucks and allow grain trucks to carry up to 10 percent above the current limits during the harvest season.