Missouri governor sets three-decade high mark for pardons

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP)- Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon has granted more pardons than any other Missouri governor in the past 30 years.

The Democrat's eight years as governor will come to an end Monday when he is succeeded by Republican Gov.-elect Eric Greitens.

So far, Nixon has granted 88 pardons and three commutations that shortened the sentences of people in prison. He's expected to issue more clemency actions Friday.

His total will be the most since Republican Gov. Christopher Bond and Democratic Gov. Joseph Teasdale each approved around 200 clemencies in the 1970s and early 1980s.

Nixon previously served 16 years as attorney general, where his office repeatedly argued against appeals by convicted criminals. But he says his role as governor is a different, requiring him to look at all sides of a case.