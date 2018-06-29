Missouri governor signs bill on college police training

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Aspiring Missouri college police officers will face the same training as other future cops under a bill signed by the governor.

Republican Gov. Eric Greitens on Tuesday signed the legislation. Current law calls for at least 320 hours of training for college police compared to at least 470 hours for most other aspiring officers.

The bill also will give community college police officers the ability to enforce traffic rules, such as speed limits, on campus. Only university police now have that authority.

The legislation takes effect Aug. 28.

Greitens also signed legislation to continue checkoffs on state income tax returns for contributions to the state's organ donor fund.

The checkoff was set to expire in August.