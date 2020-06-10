Missouri Governor Signs Cellphone Tower Measures

6 years 2 months 3 weeks ago Thursday, March 20 2014 Mar 20, 2014 Thursday, March 20, 2014 2:50:00 PM CDT March 20, 2014 in News
By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Gov. Jay Nixon has signed legislation limiting the authority of Missouri cities and counties to restrict cellphone towers.

Nixon signed four bills Thursday that partially re-enact a state law approved last year but struck down by a Cole County judge on procedural grounds.

The legislation imposes 19 new restrictions on the way local governments may regulate cellphone towers.

The measures bar governments from evaluating applications for towers based on alternative locations or requiring the removal of existing equipment as a condition for approval. The legislation also caps application fees and sets deadlines for governments to make decisions on applications.

The Missouri Municipal League says it's disappointed Nixon signed the measures, which it says interfere with local control.

