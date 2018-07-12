Missouri governor signs change to expert witness vetting

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A new Missouri law will change the standard for vetting expert witnesses in jury trials.

Republican Gov. Eric Greitens signed the legislation Tuesday at a Jefferson City trucking company. He's touting it as a way to boost the economy by improving the legal climate for businesses.

The new law will set a different standard for judges to gauge the quality of expert witnesses, requiring their testimony to be based on "sufficient facts" and "reliable principles" that are applied reliably to cases.

Supporters say the change will ensure experts are truly qualified. Opponents say it will make it more expensive to go to court by requiring more time from attorneys to get expert witnesses.

The Republican-led Legislature last year passed a similar bill that was vetoed by the former Democratic governor.

