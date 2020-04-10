Missouri Governor Signs Veterans Home Legislation

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Gov. Jay Nixon is preparing to sign legislation that will provide a dedicated funding source for Missouri's veterans nursing homes.

Nixon scheduled a bill-signing ceremony Wednesday at a state-run veterans home in Mexico, Mo. Similar events are expected around the state in coming days.

The legislation redirects casino fees that now benefit early childhood programs to a trust fund for the Missouri Veterans' Commission. Supporters say it's important to provide a permanent funding stream for veterans' homes because their trust fund has repeatedly been tapped in recent years to offset cuts in general revenue appropriations.

The bill is the first to be signed by Nixon since the Legislature ended its work May 18.