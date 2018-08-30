Missouri governor to act for home care raise

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon intends to issue an administrative rule to ensure home care workers get a hike in pay.

The Office of Administration on Thursday confirmed the governor's plans after home care workers earlier that day caroled outside his mansion to request his help.

The workers bathe, feed and tend to elderly Missourians or others who can't care for themselves.

They're currently paid a minimum of $7.50 an hour, but an agreement ratified by the state Quality Home Care Council ensures them between $8.50 and $10.15 an hour.

Home workers who sang "We're dreaming of our first contract" to the tune of "White Christmas" said they feared vendors wouldn't pay them the promised wages without pressure from Nixon.