Missouri Governor to Outline Budget Cuts

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon is announcing spending restrictions and line-item vetoes to the state budget.

Nixon was to outline his budget-cutting decisions Tuesday at the Capitol. He already has indicated that significant restrictions are likely.

Lawmakers passed a $26.4 billion operating budget for the 2015 fiscal year, which begins July 1. It would boost spending for education and restore some Medicaid cuts made a decade ago.

But state revenues have been falling short of the projections on which that budget was based.

Nixon has also said he would freeze spending to guard against the potential for the Republican-led Legislature to override his vetoes of 10 tax-law measures. The Democratic governor has said those measures could reduce state revenues by hundreds of millions of dollars annually.