Missouri governor traveling to Canada for trade mission

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon is traveling to western Canada next week for a trade mission.

Nixon on Friday announced he's traveling to Alberta from Sunday through Wednesday. He says the goal is to increase exports to Canada and encourage companies from the country to invest in Missouri.

Nixon's traveled to Europe twice this year for trade missions and took another trip to Canada in March 2014.

Canada is Missouri's largest export market, with more than $4.7 billion purchased from the state last year.

First Lady Georganne Nixon and the state economic development director are joining Nixon. The Nixons' travel costs will be paid by the Hawthorn Foundation, a nonprofit organization that frequently finances gubernatorial trade missions.

Nixon says he'll meet with government officials and executives from the energy industry.