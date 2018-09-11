Missouri governor vetoes bill on union fees

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon has vetoed legislation that would require public employees to give annual written consent before union dues could be withheld from their paychecks.

The Democratic governor vetoed the bill Friday while saying it would hinder people's right to collective bargaining.

Lawmakers would need a two-thirds vote in each chamber to override Nixon's veto. The Republican-led House and Senate each barely met that threshold when passing the bill earlier this month.

Republican supporters describe the measure as "paycheck protection," arguing it would make unions more responsive to members' needs and opinions.

Democratic opponents have said it's merely a way to weaken the financial clout of unions, which more often support Democrats than Republicans.

Lawmakers are to return to work on March 29. Their session runs through in mid-May.