Missouri Governor Vetoes Limits on Farm Lawsuits

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) -- Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon has vetoed a bill that would limit nuisance lawsuits against farms.

The legislation would have capped the money that can be won by neighboring property owners who file multiple lawsuits against the same farming operation. The bill was aimed primarily at people who have repeatedly sued large hog farms because of their orders.

Nixon said Monday evening that he was concerned the limits could have applied to all nuisance lawsuits -- not just those related to livestock or crop farms. He also objected to a limit on punitive

damages.

The governor said he hopes lawmakers can send him a revised bill before the legislative session ends May 13.