Missouri grain industry continues to see growth
MARTINSBURG - The grain industry in Missouri is continuously growing to meet the demands of consumers.
According to MU's Agriculture Markets and Policy website, soybean production per acre in Missouri has grown by 65 percent since 1990.
James Cox of Cox Farms LLC in Martinsburg grows soybeans and corn.
"We put soybeans in everything. Plastics to foods to cosmetics, to automobiles," Cox said. "It touches so many different facets that the people of the United States can use."
Not only have farmers increased their yield per acre, but also the number of acres they are devoting to soybeans. There are now nearly six million acres of farm land growing the beans, which is up from four million acres about twenty years ago.
"My father started farming years ago and it was in my blood that I knew what I wanted to do as a young man as well and I see that in my son," Cox said. "He's now 14 years old and he's taking an interest in it. So whatever we can do to promo agriculture for our future is what we would like to do."
Donald Fowler, manager of Martinsburg Grain Elevator, said the grain industry is one of the fastest growing industries and it important for consumers and the farmers.
"I'm a part of the industry that feeds the world," Fowler said.
Martinsburg Grain Elevator stores corn, soybeans, wheat, milo, livestock feed, and fuel.
"There's so many hands that do a quality job to move a product from the field or from the pasture to all the way to the plate," Fowler said. "So much of it boils back down to the grain industry."
