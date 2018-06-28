Missouri Grand Jury Indicts Former US Fidelis Owners

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (AP) - The brothers who formerly owned one of the nation's top marketers of auto service contracts have been indicted on charges that include stealing and insurance fraud.

Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster on Wednesday announced a 14-count indictment handed up by a St. Charles County grand jury against Darain Atkinson and a 13-count indictment against Cory Atkinson.

The men owned US Fidelis in Wentzville, Mo., a suburb of St. Louis. The company filed for bankruptcy in March 2010 amid accusations it used illegal telemarketing ploys and sold worthless warranties. An attorney for the Atkinsons did not return messages seeking

comment.