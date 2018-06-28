Missouri group aims to bring awareness to human trafficking

ASHLAND - Community members were able to learn about human trafficking in Missouri at the Southern Boone County Library Saturday.

Lorie Fussner from the Central Missouri Stop Human Trafficking Coalition said the group wanted to educate and bring awareness to human trafficking in the community.

"When people learn about it and learn some of the facts, they are interested in learning more to protect their children and get involved," Fussner said.

She said there have been some instances of human trafficking in the past around mid-Missouri. She said the traffickers are using social media.

"Social media is being used for 'grooming,' which means traffickers, pimps are reaching out to students online," Fussner said. "They are building friendships and bonds and gaining trust, and that student or that child is brave enough to go with them and falls into this pit of trafficking."

She said parents need to pay attention to what their children are doing online and on their phones.

"Just be aware because it happens, and there are predators everywhere," Fussner said.