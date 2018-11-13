Missouri Group Trying to Protect Stem Cell Research

A Missouri group wants a constitutional amendment to protect stem cell research and treatments. The Missouri Coalition for Livesaving Cures is trying to get a measure on the November 2006 ballot . The effort comes after anti-abortion groups led an unsuccessful effort in the Legislature to outlaw a certain type of early stem cell research. At issue is a procedure known as somatic cell nuclear transfer in which the nucleus of an unfertalized egg is replaced with cells from other body parts. The altered egg then is stimulated to grow to harvest the stem cells. Researchers hope to find cures for diseases like diabetes, Parkinson's and cancer. Opponents contends the procedure destroys human life.