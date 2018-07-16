Missouri groups clash over proposed redistricting plan

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A proposed ballot initiative aims to replace Missouri's system for drawing state legislative districts with a model designed to have the number of seats won by each party more closely reflect its statewide vote.

If election officials validate enough signatures collected by Clean Missouri, the group sponsoring the proposal, voters will have the final say Nov. 6.

Many Republicans have expressed concern that the proposal is a partisan effort to help Democrats gain ground against GOP supermajorities in the state House and Senate.

Clean Missouri supporters, including some Republicans, say the changes will increase competitiveness in elections and lead to a General Assembly more representative of voters' wishes.

Clean Missouri's measure would also ban most lobbyist gifts, among other measures.