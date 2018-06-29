Missouri Guard unit welcomed home

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Members of a Missouri National Guard unit are home after nine months of repairing military equipment in Afghanistan and Kuwait.

KYTV reported 100 members of the Guard's 1107th Aviation Group were cheered at homecoming ceremony Sunday in Springfield. The deployment was the fourth for the Springfield-based Aviation Group, which has nearly 500 soldiers.

Sgt. First Class Robert Wilson was greeted by his wife, Patricia Wilson, who said seeing her husband again felt "unreal."

The returning soldiers said they're most looking forward to spending time with loved ones. Robert Wilson says it was difficult to be away from his youngest family members, including young grandchildren.

Wilson also says he missed his favorite food, cashew chicken. He said military cooks tried to duplicate the Springfield specialty, but it just wasn't the same.