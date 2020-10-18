Missouri gubernatorial candidates' stance on the pandemic

2 days 21 hours 50 minutes ago Thursday, October 15 2020 Oct 15, 2020 Thursday, October 15, 2020 6:20:00 PM CDT October 15, 2020 in News
By: Marina Silva, KOMU 8 News Reporter

JEFFERSON CITY- COVID-19 has been a hot topic throughout this year's election season. 

Democratic State Auditor Nicole Galloway and Incumbent Republican Mike Parson have different views on to how to handle the pandemic in the state. 

"The most important thing the next governor will have to do is contain the spread of the virus," Galloway said.

Galloway wants to change the way things are currently being done in response to the pandemic. 

"We need a complete reset on our coronavirus strategy," Galloway said.

Missouri currently does not have a statewide mask mandate, but Galloway wants one. Gov. Parson thinks it should be up to the local leaders.

“No one person should be making mandates for the entire state of Missouri. We should support the local levels,” Gov. Parson said.

"It is a science-backed data-proven way to contain the spread of the virus," Galloway said. "The virus doesn't respect county lines or town lines. Some of our highest surges of cases are in our rural areas." 

In an August press conference, Gov. Parson said all the high risk areas in Missouri have mask mandates. Politifact Missouri found that to be false. 

Gov. Parson said his administration is doing everything they can to contain the virus. 

"We have taken a balanced approach since day one. We actually reached out to Washington University, MU, to the Missouri Hospital Association, the experts of Missouri and put a plan together," Gov. Parson said. 

He is referring to the Show Me Strong Recovery Plan.

"We went from 2,000 tests a week to over 125,000 today," Parson said at last Friday's Gubernatorial Forum.

In her primary speech, Galloway referenced the lack of urgency in Jefferson City throughout the pandemic.

“Unfortunately the urgency was and continues to be handled with handringing, political calculation and the swamp of Jefferson City," Galloway said.

Missouri has had more than 150,000 cases and more than 2,000 deaths from COVID-19 since March.

The election is on Tuesday, Nov. 3. 

