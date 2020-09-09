Missouri gubernatorial forum set for Sept. 25

COLUMBIA- Missouri candidates for governor will participate in a forum at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, sponsored by the Missouri Press Association and KOMU 8.

The forum will be televised live on KOMU 8 and a livestream will be available for all MPA members to use on their website.

The forum will be the first time all four candidates, including Gov. Mike Parson, R; State Auditor Nicole Galloway, D; Libertarian nominee Rik Combs; and Green Party nominee Jerome Bauer, share a stage to discuss their positions.

David Lieb, the Associated Press' chief correspondent in Jefferson City, will moderate. Candidates will be questioned by media members representing KOMU, the Missouri School of Journalism and the Missouri Press Association.

The gubernatorial forum is produced in cooperation with the Missouri School of Journalism.

It will be held in the University of Missouri's Missouri Theatre.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and limitations on gathering sizes, the forum will be closed to the public and attendance by other media will be limited.