Missouri Gymnastics Team Receives TV Schedule

COLUMBIA - With the Missouri Gymnastics season set to begin soon, the SEC released their 2014 television schedule for gymnastics. The schedule tabs Missouri to appear on three different networks and make five television appearances this year.

Fox Sports Net will televise Missouri's matches against Alabama on Jan. 10 and LSU on Feb. 28. The Tigers will make their only appearance on ESPN U when the face Georgia on Feb. 14. To wrap up the year, the Tigers' matches against Auburn on Mar. 7 and against Florida on Mar. 14 will be televised on CSS.

These meets won't be live broadcasted though as the SEC announced that all meets will be broadcasted on a delayed basis.