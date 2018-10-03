Missouri has lost track of more than 1,200 sex offenders.

3 hours 47 minutes 14 seconds ago Wednesday, October 03 2018 Oct 3, 2018 Wednesday, October 03, 2018 12:17:00 PM CDT October 03, 2018 in News
By: Doug Criss and Amanda Watts, CNN

(CNN) -- Missouri says it has lost track of more than 1,200 sex offenders, including hundreds of convicted rapists and child molesters. But the Show Me State is not alone in having this problem.

A new report from State Auditor Nicole Galloway reveals Missouri can't account for about 8% of the 16,000 sex offenders required to register with law enforcement in the state. Those unaccounted for include about 800 sex offenders considered to be the most dangerous -- people convicted of rape, sodomy or child molestation in the first or second degree. Law enforcement officials in the state haven't heard from more than half of the unaccounted offenders in over a year.

"What my audit reveals is disturbing," Galloway said during a news conference in St. Louis on Monday. "Because local law enforcement officials don't know where these offenders are, that means citizens don't know where they are either."

Galloway places most of the blame on what she calls lax enforcement of the sex offender registration requirements by local police agencies. State law requires sex offenders to register their name, address and other info on a regular basis with the chief local enforcement official in their area, which is usually the sheriff. If an offender doesn't register, an arrest warrant is supposed to be issued, but often that doesn't happen.

"Statewide, arrest warrants have not been issued for over 91% of unaccounted for registered sex offenders," Galloway said. "There has not been an effort made to hold them accountable for once again violating the law."

Galloway said without arrest warrants police officers don't know if a sex offender they've come into contact with needs to be detained.

She also criticized the Missouri State Highway Patrol, saying it needs to do a better job of maintaining the database that funnels information to the website the public uses to keep track of sex offenders.

At least one Missouri law enforcement officer has pushed back on Galloway's comments. The state mandate to monitor sex offenders didn't come with any additional funding, Lt. Andy Binder with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office told CNN affiliate KPLR.

Binder said the only way to make sure registered sex offenders live where they say they do is to have officers go door to door and check, something most departments don't have the resources for.

Several other states have a similar problem

Two other states that have conducted recent audits of their sex offender registries have discovered similar issues.

In Wisconsin, the state doesn't have current information for nearly 3,000 of its more than 25,000 registered sex offenders, according to a letter sent in August from the state Legislative Fiscal Bureau to a lawmaker. Most of these offenders are listed as being "non-compliant," meaning they haven't mailed back a registration or confirmation letter on time or they've failed to update their address in a timely manner.

About 300 of them were listed under the "abscond" status, meaning the offender failed "to make himself or herself available as directed by the (community corrections) agent."

Last year in Massachusetts, the state didn't have a current address for 1,769 sex offenders, according to an audit released by State Auditor Suzanne M. Bump. She said Massachusetts' Sex Offender Registry Board (SORB) needs to be more aggressive in tracking down offenders who are unaccounted for.

"What is needed at SORB is a change of culture and mind set, from one that is passive -- managing and processing information that comes to them -- to one that is active, in which they seek out information about those who are out of compliance, innovate to overcome challenges they face and take advantage of the tools and resources at their disposal to ensure they meet their mission," Bump said at a state legislative committee hearing in October 2017.

More News

Grid
List

Former prosecutor weighs in lowered bond in murder case
Former prosecutor weighs in lowered bond in murder case
COLE COUNTY – In an exclusive interview with KOMU, the mother of Charon Session spoke out against the reduction in... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, October 03 2018 Oct 3, 2018 Wednesday, October 03, 2018 2:27:00 PM CDT October 03, 2018 in News

Columbia mom charged with driving kids into river in court
Columbia mom charged with driving kids into river in court
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The 26-year-old Missouri woman charged with intentionally driving her children into the Kansas River waived her... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, October 03 2018 Oct 3, 2018 Wednesday, October 03, 2018 2:25:52 PM CDT October 03, 2018 in News

Inmate dies at Jefferson City Correctional Center
Inmate dies at Jefferson City Correctional Center
JEFFERSON CITY - Officials from the Missouri Department of Corrections said an inmate died on Tuesday afternoon. Sixty-six-year-old John... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, October 03 2018 Oct 3, 2018 Wednesday, October 03, 2018 1:54:00 PM CDT October 03, 2018 in News

Murder suspect in tri-state drug deal extradited to Missouri
Murder suspect in tri-state drug deal extradited to Missouri
MILLER COUNTY - The Miller County Sheriff's office said Joseph McKenna, the suspect in a tri-state drug deal operation that... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, October 03 2018 Oct 3, 2018 Wednesday, October 03, 2018 1:13:00 PM CDT October 03, 2018 in Top Stories

Missouri has lost track of more than 1,200 sex offenders.
Missouri has lost track of more than 1,200 sex offenders.
(CNN) -- Missouri says it has lost track of more than 1,200 sex offenders, including hundreds of convicted rapists and... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, October 03 2018 Oct 3, 2018 Wednesday, October 03, 2018 12:17:00 PM CDT October 03, 2018 in News

Possible school redistricting worries parents
Possible school redistricting worries parents
COLUMBIA – Population growth has caused Columbia Public Schools to add a new middle school and parents are worried their... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, October 03 2018 Oct 3, 2018 Wednesday, October 03, 2018 10:38:00 AM CDT October 03, 2018 in News

MU researcher among winners of Nobel Prize in chemistry
MU researcher among winners of Nobel Prize in chemistry
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Three researchers who "harnessed the power of evolution" to produce enzymes and antibodies that have led to... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, October 03 2018 Oct 3, 2018 Wednesday, October 03, 2018 6:29:00 AM CDT October 03, 2018 in Top Stories

Program teaches parents about Missouri's driving laws
Program teaches parents about Missouri's driving laws
COLUMBIA - If you have a teen starting to drive soon, you have a chance to learn about how to... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, October 03 2018 Oct 3, 2018 Wednesday, October 03, 2018 6:13:00 AM CDT October 03, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Councilman responds to CPOA, apologizes for "careless language"
UPDATE: Councilman responds to CPOA, apologizes for "careless language"
COLUMBIA - Fourth Ward Councilman Ian Thomas issued a statement to the Columbia Police Officers Association (CPOA) on Wednesday morning... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, October 03 2018 Oct 3, 2018 Wednesday, October 03, 2018 4:30:00 AM CDT October 03, 2018 in Top Stories

FEMA to send national presidential alert Wednesday afternoon
FEMA to send national presidential alert Wednesday afternoon
JEFFERSON CITY- FEMA will send the first national presidential alert on Wednesday afternoon as a test of the Wireless Emergency... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, October 03 2018 Oct 3, 2018 Wednesday, October 03, 2018 3:36:00 AM CDT October 03, 2018 in News

New Columbia program aims to inspire youth literacy
New Columbia program aims to inspire youth literacy
COLUMBIA -- Books N Bags, a new reading program founded in Columbia, emphasizes giving kids choices to try to inspire... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, October 02 2018 Oct 2, 2018 Tuesday, October 02, 2018 9:26:00 PM CDT October 02, 2018 in Top Stories

Recent Columbia crime concerns downtown residents
Recent Columbia crime concerns downtown residents
COLUMBIA - Columbia residents who live downtown have safety concerns after recent crime and shootings. At around 3 a.m.... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, October 02 2018 Oct 2, 2018 Tuesday, October 02, 2018 7:42:00 PM CDT October 02, 2018 in Top Stories

Moberly AT&T customers say spotty service is a safety concern
Moberly AT&T customers say spotty service is a safety concern
MOBERLY - About two weeks of in and out AT&T service in Moberly has residents demanding answers from their cell... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, October 02 2018 Oct 2, 2018 Tuesday, October 02, 2018 7:08:00 PM CDT October 02, 2018 in Top Stories

EXCLUSIVE: Mother of murdered student speaks out
EXCLUSIVE: Mother of murdered student speaks out
JEFFERSON CITY - A grieving mother spoke out on Tuesday in an exclusive interview with KOMU 8 News. Surrounded... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, October 02 2018 Oct 2, 2018 Tuesday, October 02, 2018 6:27:00 PM CDT October 02, 2018 in Top Stories

Man who left bomb threat note at Walmart given probation
Man who left bomb threat note at Walmart given probation
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A 37-year-old man was placed on two years of unsupervised probation for making a bomb threat... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, October 02 2018 Oct 2, 2018 Tuesday, October 02, 2018 5:11:00 PM CDT October 02, 2018 in News

Carl DeBrodie's guardian reacts to dismissal of state as a defendant
Carl DeBrodie's guardian reacts to dismissal of state as a defendant
COLUMBIA - A longtime guardian of Carl DeBrodie said she is not surprised by the dismissal of the Department of... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, October 02 2018 Oct 2, 2018 Tuesday, October 02, 2018 3:13:00 PM CDT October 02, 2018 in News

Victim advocate weighs in on Missouri AG's report of untested rape kits
Victim advocate weighs in on Missouri AG's report of untested rape kits
JEFFERSON CITY - A victim advocate said Tuesday she is not surprised to hear there are at least 5,424 untested... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, October 02 2018 Oct 2, 2018 Tuesday, October 02, 2018 3:10:00 PM CDT October 02, 2018 in News

Jason Kander drops out of KC mayoral race due to depression, PTSD
Jason Kander drops out of KC mayoral race due to depression, PTSD
KANSAS CITY - Kansas City mayoral candidate Jason Kander announced in a letter Tuesday he has withdrawn his candidacy to... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, October 02 2018 Oct 2, 2018 Tuesday, October 02, 2018 1:46:00 PM CDT October 02, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 89°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
5pm 88°
6pm 86°
7pm 84°
8pm 82°