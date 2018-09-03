Missouri has Pandemic Flu plan but Acknowledges Gaps

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri health officials believe they're ahead of other states in preparing to respond to a pandemic flu outbreak. But there are still concerns, chief among those is how to ensure adequate staffing by doctors, nurses and other medical professionals when officials estimate a third of the population could become ill. Missouri Hospital Association spokesman Dave Dillon says medical staffing may become even more of a critical problem as medical workers become sick. Drills also show that there won't be enough medicine to go around, and that agencies need to be prepared for the influx of people who would need help in a pandemic. Another issue is figuring out the chain of command if drastic steps such as closing schools and malls or canceling sporting events or bus routes are required.