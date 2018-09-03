Missouri has Pandemic Flu plan but Acknowledges Gaps
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri health officials believe they're ahead of other states in preparing to respond to a pandemic flu outbreak. But there are still concerns, chief among those is how to ensure adequate staffing by doctors, nurses and other medical professionals when officials estimate a third of the population could become ill. Missouri Hospital Association spokesman Dave Dillon says medical staffing may become even more of a critical problem as medical workers become sick. Drills also show that there won't be enough medicine to go around, and that agencies need to be prepared for the influx of people who would need help in a pandemic. Another issue is figuring out the chain of command if drastic steps such as closing schools and malls or canceling sporting events or bus routes are required.
More News
Grid
List
OSAGE BEACH - Labor Day weekend is wrapping up as summer is unofficially nearing its end. This season's extensively dry... More >>
in
GUTHRIE- An ATV was seen driving on State Road J north of Guthrie without headlights or taillights Monday morning. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- High temperatures were a major concern Labor Day for the 59th annual Heart of America Marathon . By... More >>
in
(CNN) -- One US service member was killed and another was wounded in what the military described as "an apparent... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Authorities said a man is in custody after leading police and sheriffs deputies on a high-speed chase throughout... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Eight people were shot during a dice game at an apartment complex in San Bernardino, California, late Sunday,... More >>
in
SUNRISE BEACH - Eight condos at Eleven West Drive in Sunrise Beach are considered a total loss, and four others... More >>
in
LONE ELM – The Cooper County Fire Protection District dedicated one of its newest stations Sunday to the woman who... More >>
in
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - A jet ski exploded after a man tried starting his watercraft Sunday. According to... More >>
in
PHOENIX, AZ - College student Sydney Sheets brings her dog Halo with her everywhere. He’s not just a pet to... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - Three people are in the hospital with minor to moderate injuries after a multi-car pile up in... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Missouri judge is blocking portions of a new state law on meat inspections from taking... More >>
in
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The Lake of the Ozarks is the known for its summer activities but when summer... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - As the "100 deadliest days" for drivers ends Monday, this period has been safer than normal for... More >>
in
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A Missouri artist is covering racist tattoos for free to try and give people who've had a... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A 16-year-old girl is in serious condition after a car crash Saturday morning. Kileigh Schuldt was... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Cooper’s Landing End of Summer Bash kicked off Sunday to finish up the landing’s busy summer season with... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — John McCain is being laid to rest at the U.S. Naval Academy after a five-day procession that... More >>
in