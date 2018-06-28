Missouri Health Center Reaches Milestone

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Health Information Technology Assistance Center is one of the first centers of its kind in the U.S. to reach its goal for enrollment in a program to use electronic health records.

The center is the fifth in the country to reach this milestone behind Massachusetts, Mississippi, Maryland, and South Carolina. The center enrolled nearly 1,200 primary health care providers in the state in the past year.

The center is one of 62 around the country. The centers around the country were established in 2010 to help health care providers switch to electronic records.