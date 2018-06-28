Missouri Health Plan Suffers Losses
JEFFERSON CITY - Almost 5 percent of enrollees have dropped out of the health care plan for Missouri employees and retirees following cost increases to their insurance.
The Missouri Consolidated Health Care Plan is switching from a co-pay to a deductible model starting Jan. 1. That could result in state workers paying more out of their own pockets for doctor and hospital visits.
The health plan also is charging families more for covering multiple children, and eliminating some of the services it covers.
Figures provided to The Associated Press show the number of people covered by the plan has dropped by 4,855 in recent months after the changes were announced. That puts the total covered at slightly fewer than 100,000.
