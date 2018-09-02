Missouri HealthNet Notifies More People of HIPAA Disclosure

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri HealthNet reported Monday it is notifying 25,461 additional clients that it may have mailed some of their personal information to an incorrect address.

HealthNet reported no medical or financial information has been released.

The information at risk is:

Participant name

Date of birth

MO HealthNet identification account (DCN)



County name

Phone number

Last 4 digits of Social Security Number

Full Social Security Number (approximately half of group)

HealthNet reported it has sent written notices to affected individuals. Those affected can call 877-309-0021 to address concerns.

The agency said there have been no reports of identity theft or other wrongdoing thus far, but the agency is offering affected consumers free continuous credit monitoring services and enhanced identify theft consultation and restoration for two years.

It is not the first time HealthNet has notified clients of personal information going into the wrong hands. Back on August 5, HealthNet notified 1,357 people that some of their information was mailed to the wrong address.