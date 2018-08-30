Missouri hearing in double killing postponed until next year

HILLSBORO (AP) — A Missouri change-of-venue hearing on murder charges linked to a double slaying has been postponed for the suspect already serving life sentences for six killings in Illinois.

Thirty-six-year-old Nicholas Sheley was to have had a hearing Friday in Jefferson County, where he argues he can't get a fair trial on charges related to the deaths of an Arkansas couple during an alleged two-state killing spree seven years ago. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

But the hearing was pushed back Thursday until Jan. 8.

Sheley was extradited to Missouri in February from Illinois. Four of the people he was convicted of killing were bludgeoned with a hammer and ranged in age from 2 years to 29. The other two victims were 65 and 93.