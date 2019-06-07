Missouri Hepatitis C Alliance Hosts Poker Tournament
COLUMBIA- A new spin on poker put an emphasis on charity Thursday night when the Missouri Hepatitis C Alliance hosted a Texas Hold 'em benefit tournament.
Every Thursday at Pem's Place, poker players come out for a night of fun and games as they help raise money and awareness for Hepatitis C. The Missouri Hepatitis C Alliance hopes that the weekly tournament will create constant awareness and work toward the prevention of Hepatitis C.
"It's an unknown epidemic," said Bruce Burkett who is the executive director for the Missouri Hepatitis C Alliance.
Hepatitis C is one of the most common blood borne disease in the United States and one of the leading causes of liver cancer.
